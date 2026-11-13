undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Free Steam and iPhone games distributed residential proxy software
By Amar Ćemanović,8 days ago
Free games and apps from Lithuanian publisher Appsalt can route other people’s internet traffic through users’ devices. Spur Intelligence researchers also found that an earlier version of the publisher’s picture-in-picture Chrome extension collected browsing history, Google search results, and ChatGPT conversations. The investigation began with Cinema HQ,...