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Gaming Franchise Animated Series ‘Death Stranding Isolations’ Coming to Disney+
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,8 days ago
Kojima Productions has officially unveiled the initial teaser and promotional poster for Death Stranding Isolations. This upcoming two-dimensional animated project will debut globally as an exclusive animated series on Disney+ in 2027. Unlike the interactive titles, this production weaves a completely fresh narrative separate from existing game lore. Director Takayuki...