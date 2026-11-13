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EU Google Search data-sharing plan falls short on anonymity
By Alex Lekander,7 days ago
A Google-funded audit found that privacy safeguards in the European Commission’s search data-sharing plan can leave individual searches distinguishable and allow separate queries to be pieced together. Cybersecurity and privacy researcher Lukasz Olejnik found that reconstructed search histories could reveal sensitive details about health, religion, and political views. Olejnik...