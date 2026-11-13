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‘Red Snow’ Unleashes Holiday Horror Just in Time for Christmas
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,8 days ago
Leaving cookies and milk for Santa Claus takes a deadly turn in the new Finnish horror comedy Red Snow. The story follows Johanna, an isolated sixteen-year-old emo kid who desperately dreams of meeting her very own Twilight-style prince. However, her romantic fantasy shatters when she encounters Martti, a balding, beer-bellied forty-nine-year-old vampire posing in a Santa suit. When Johanna foolishly invites him inside on Christmas Eve, she inadvertently serves her entire family up for a festive, blood-soaked slaughter.