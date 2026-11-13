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Man charged with multiple counts of arson after investigation into Colerain Township house fire
By WCPO Staff,9 days ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio. — A 41-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of arson after investigators determined a fire at a Colerain Township home was intentionally set early Thursday morning. According to officials, crews were dispatched at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Thursday to the 11500 block of Kettering...
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