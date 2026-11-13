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SwimSwam Pulse: Curzan’s 100 Back, Alexy’s 100 Free Voted Most Impressive World Records of SC Trials
By James Sutherland,8 days ago
Curzan became the first woman ever under 54 seconds in the 100 back at SC World Trials, clocking 53.92 to lower Regan Smith's world record of 54.02. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls....