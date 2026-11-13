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Laguna Beach Authorizes Up to $242,300 to Patch Skyline Drive Slope Before Rains Return
By Sarah Kim,8 days ago
Laguna Beach has committed up to $242,300 in public funds to temporarily shore up a stretch of hillside along Skyline Drive that gave way earlier this year, with crews moving in this month to get ahead of the next round of winter storms. The work is meant to hold the slope together, not fix it for good — that job still falls to the property owners whose land sits above the failure.