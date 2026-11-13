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WSMV4’s Christmas in July Bike Drive: 88 bikes, 27 helmets collected by Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Lisa Spencer
By Lisa Spencer,8 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This year, WSMV4’s Christmas in July Bike Drive, spearheaded by Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Lisa Spencer, collected 88 bikes and 27 helmets at Academy Sports in Madison. Thank you to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance with the bike drive. Each year, the bikes...
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