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Two teens arrested after foot pursuit in Peoria; police recover two handguns
By Peoria, IL, USA 104.9 The Wolf,8 days ago
PEORIA, Ill. – Two 17-year-olds were arrested Thursday after fleeing from Peoria Police officers during an attempted investigative stop. According to the Peoria Police Department, officers attempted to stop the two male juveniles near Arcadia Avenue and Delaware Street. Police say both teens ran from officers, leading to a...
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