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Preview: A series of solo shows at Synchronicity explores ‘women’s adventuring spirits’
By Danielle Charbonneau,8 days ago
Earlier this year, staff at Synchronicity Theatre learned they would be losing their primary space at One Peachtree Pointe in Midtown — the home where they had remained a dozen years, staging “smart, gutsy, bold” plays to uplift women’s voices. At that point, the company needed to leap without a net, says co-founder and Producing Artistic Director Rachel May.