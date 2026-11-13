undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Looking Back: 11-12-26
8 days ago
The Blade will hereafter be dated on Friday to correspond with the date of issue. The Blade has heretofore been issued on Friday, but was dated Saturday. Court of Honor No. 206 was instituted in this city last Friday evening, and the following officers were installed: W. C., H. B. Bull; W. V. C., Mrs. George Enslow; W. P. C., T. D. Karnes; W. R., F. F. Baylor; W. T., W. S. Catton; W. C., N. J. Foster; W. G., A. C. McKenzie; W. S., George Moates; M. E., N. S. Parsons; directors, S. R. Cornish, Milton Veatch, Will Rose. The lodge starts out with a large charter membership.