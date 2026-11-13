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Note on Possible Repercussions WWE Superstars Would Face If They Refuse to Travel for Saudi Arabia PLEs
By Yash Mittal,8 days ago
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer commented on how the leverage that WWE talents have over choosing against traveling to Saudi Arabia for PLEs has changed over the years. Meltzer claimed that, unlike in the early years of the WWE-Saudi Arabia partnership when talents...
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