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Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
By Vince Carrillo,8 days ago
Three legends getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and none of them are showing up to the party. Iron Maiden, Sade and Oasis are all part of the 2026 class, but the ceremony's happening in Los Angeles and all three are skipping it. Iron Maiden's manager, Rod Smallwood, said the band made it clear to the Hall that fans come first. Sade Adu said the group just can't be there in person, and that it doesn't diminish what the recognition means to them. Liam Gallagher said the trip was too far and he doesn't like award ceremonies, which is the most Liam Gallagher sentence ever. Meanwhile his brother Noel went ahead and booked a solo performance at London's Royal Festival Hall. Somebody in that family's always working, right? Look, I love the Hall, I love the honor, but I respect the honesty here. Nobody did the fake-gratitude thing. If it were me, I'd be there with a speech I didn't prepare, talking way too long. But hey, that's just me.