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Georgia AG Chris Carr Warns Fake Online Pharmacies May Be Selling You Fentanyl
By Rohit Mehta,8 days ago
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning residents to steer clear of illegal online pharmacies that sell counterfeit, expired or unapproved medications, saying some of these operations put both consumers' health and their financial information at risk. The warning covers everything from everyday prescription pills to cancer treatments, Botox injections and popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs.
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