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Gala del Sol on Launching a Tropical Steampunk Universe with Rains Over Babel - Reactor
By Reuben Baron,7 days ago
Rains Over Babel, Colombia’s official submission for Best International Feature at the 99th Academy Awards, is a movie bursting with creativity. Describing the film as a queer Latin American twist on Dante’s Inferno only scratches the surface of what’s going on its many intersecting stories, which include a deputy grim reaper (Felipe Aguilar Rodriguez) scheming to pay off debts to his boss (Saray Rebolledo), a drag queen who might also be Jesus (William Hurtado) struggling with his preacher father (Jhon Narváez), and a mission to rescue a singer (Jacobo Vélez) from a hellish sex club. The devil El Boticario (Santiago Pineda) and guardian angel Erato (Sofia Buenaventura) serve as fourth wall-breaking narrators, guiding the audience into a journey that’s simultaneously campy and cool, heartfelt and bonkers, and not quite like anything you’ve seen before.