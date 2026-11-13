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Everything is Bigger in Texas, Including Change
By Amadeo Vasquez,8 days ago
On Tuesday Nov. 3, 2026, Texas made history during the 2026 U.S. midterm elections after the Associated Press News called the race for Democrat, Sen.-elect James Talarico. The results were a big shift for Texas because for years, it has been commonly known as a red state. Texas has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1988. Talarico said that “Texas is purple” as a way to unite the largely blue cities such as Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio with the largely red rural Texas communities.
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