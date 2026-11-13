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Hoboken + Jersey City Shelters + Pantries Accepting Thanksgiving Food Donations
8 days ago
Many food pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens host no-cost Thanksgiving meals for those experiencing food or housing insecurity. Since the colder months are a time of additional need at local community centers, those who are able to donate extra holiday meal supplies can review this list of locations accepting donations in Hudson County. Read on to learn where to donate food for Thanksgiving in Hoboken + Jersey City, and what is being accepted.