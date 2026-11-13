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Top 15 Worst Dog Breeds Vets Say You Should Never Own
By Jan,5 days ago
You’ve probably fallen in love with those adorable flat-faced French Bulldogs on Instagram or melted at the sight of a tiny Chihuahua strutting down the street. But here’s the thing your social media feed won’t tell you – some of the most popular dog breeds are also the ones keeping veterinarians up at night with worry. While every dog deserves love and proper care, certain breeds come with such serious health risks that many vets privately wish people would think twice before bringing them home.