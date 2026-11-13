undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Texas Man Executed for Beheading 3 Children, Including His Own 2-Month-Old Baby
By Lauren Conlin,8 days ago
Sometimes, lethal injection goes exactly as planned. A Texas man convicted of stabbing and beheading three young children, including his own 2-month-old daughter, was executed Thursday evening. His long-awaited execution comes more than two decades after the unspeakable killings shocked and horrified a community along the U.S.-Mexico border. John Allen...