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6 New Cars With Low Reliability and High Repair Bills
By AutoGuide.com Staff,8 days ago
A low predicted reliability rating is a warning worth heeding. On a modern car, it carries a second, quieter penalty: when something does break, it breaks expensively. The days of a weekend wrench and a $40 part are fading fast. Today's new vehicles are packed with cameras, radar sensors, electronic modules, and advanced driver-assistance systems, and nearly every one of them demands precise calibration after a repair. A fender bender that once meant a replacement bumper cover can now mean replacing radar sensors, wiring, and safety-system hardware, then paying a shop for hours of recalibration work.