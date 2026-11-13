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Vikings rookie shares classy reason for giving Kirk Cousins No. 8 back
By Wajih AlBaroudi, For The Win,8 days ago
Kirk Cousins is back with the Minnesota Vikings, and expectations are high as he's seen as the missing piece to a playoff contender with the NFL's most fearsome defense. Vikings rookie Jakobe Thomas recognizes how important the Cousins trade was to his team's chances this season, so he made a classy decision upon the veteran quarterback's return.