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Arnold Genthe: The Man Who Made His Own French Quarter
7 days ago
Fearful that the French Quarter would not survive a 1920s onslaught of demolition, a world-renowned photographer uses his craft as a tool for preservation. Exactly 100 years ago, German-American photographer Arnold Genthe published a book of black-and-white photographs called Impressions of Old New Orleans. Most were taken in the French Quarter. He had walked the streets of the Quarter – first in 1920, and then a second time, probably in 1924 – with his hand-held camera, taking scores and scores of photographs, 101 of which would eventually appear in his book.
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