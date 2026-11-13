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Veterans Day ceremony acknowledges all heroes, especially Cold War veterans
By TARA VOCINO,8 days ago
BURLINGTON - The Burlington Veterans Day Ceremony honored all veterans, and in particular this year, Cold War veterans, on the town common on Wednesday morning. “For more than four decades, from the end of World War II in 1945 until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, our nation lived through a period of uncertainty, tension and constant vigilance known as the Cold War,” Veterans’ Services Director Christopher Hanafin said. “…They guarded our borders, protected vital installations, operated aircraft and submarines, monitored potential threats, gathered intelligence, and maintained a military presence that helped preserve peace and deter conflict.”
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