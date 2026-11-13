undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Madonna, Nirvana and Woodstock: Galesburg native Bill Spilman’s worldwide concert ticket business
8 days ago
An unused ticket to Madonna's 1985 Virgin Tour stop at Cincinnati Gardens doesn't list the opening act. It was the Beastie Boys. A former employee saved that ticket from the arena's business office before the Gardens was torn down. Galesburg native Bill Spilman, president of Innovative Media Solutions, now sells tickets like it through his eBay store, Concert Ticket Stubs. He brought a stack of them to the WGIL studio when he joined Galesburg's Morning News on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.