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New Releases from Reichwage Winery
By Tom Lee,7 days ago
Reichwage Winery was founded in 2014 by Max Reichwage to fulfill a dream of producing small quantities of classically made Pinot Noir and Zinfandel. Max is the owner and winemaker. Before starting the winery in 2014, Max studied chemistry at the University of Michigan, and viticulture and enology at University California Davis. In 2014 Max purchased Mancini Ranch Vineyard which dates back to 1922 and is situated in the Russian River Valley at the intersection of Piner and Olivet.