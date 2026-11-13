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The Risks of AI-Driven Diagnoses and Who Protects the Patient
By Producer Eric Dye,8 days ago
Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology have seemingly taken over numerous industries. With modern software, businesses can now automate processes that previously required a large number of worker hours to complete. Similar to other fields, medicine can also benefit from AI. The technology can be used to enhance efficiency, reduce...