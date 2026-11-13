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Norfolk ruck walk aims to raise awareness of veteran suicide
By Alejandro Ramirez, Norfolk Daily News,8 days ago
Norfolk residents will have an opportunity Saturday, Nov. 14, to support veterans and raise awareness of veteran suicide during a community ruck walk at Skyview Lake. The Norfolk Daily News reports, The free event begins at 8 a.m. and is open to anyone interested in participating. The walk aims to remind veterans and others struggling with mental health challenges that support is available beyond their immediate circle of family and friends.