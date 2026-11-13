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Singles Day Brings Big Online Savings for Holiday Shoppers
By Share,8 days ago
Singles Day may have started as an anti-Valentine’s Day celebration, but it has grown into one of the world’s biggest online shopping events. Lifestyle editor Joann Butler shares a look at the tradition and the deals available through AliExpress, where the Singles Day sale runs from November 1 through December 3, giving shoppers more time to save as the holiday shopping season gets underway.