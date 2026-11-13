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Yankees Birthday of the Day: Mel Stottlemyre
By Yankees Editorials & Reactions,8 days ago
Stottlemyre was a great Yankee both in his years on the mound and in the dugout. Mel Stottlemyre had the misfortune of being one of the best Yankees’ players during one of the worst periods in Yankees’ history. Through no fault of Stottlemyre’s own, the Yankees slide down the standings during his tenure, mostly as a result of the disastrous CBS ownership period. He has the status of being on the shortlist of best ever Yankees’ players who never won a World Series.