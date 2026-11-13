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Missing 15-year-old Brownsville boy with autism has been safely located
By Claudia Garcia,3 days ago
*UPDATE: Juan has been safely located, according to Brownsville police. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brownsville, TX (KRGV) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for help finding a 15-year-old Juan Joaquin Ricarte. Ricarte is autistic and has minimal verbal communication skills. Police say he was last seen around 7:25 a.m. Friday, Nov....