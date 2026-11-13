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Pulaski County Sheriff's Office uses AI photo to renew search for missing Vietnam vet
By Gloria Enloe,8 days ago
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its call for the public’s assistance in a missing persons case. Kenneth Butterfield, who would now be 96, was last seen in the Waynesville area in 2012. He is five-foot-eleven, and at the time of his disappearance, weighed around 138 pounds. He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran.
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