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Michigan High School State Champion Miles Marx Becomes First Commit In Oakland’s Class Of 2031
By Sean Griffin,8 days ago
Marx’s current bests in the 100 fly and 100 free would have made the ‘B’ finals at the 2026 Horizon League Championships. Current photo via Oakland Athletics. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
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