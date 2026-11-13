undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Los Angeles Has a New Mayor, Nithya Raman; How Will That Impact 2028 Olympic Games Prep?
By Braden Keith,8 days ago
Nithya Raman, above, is the new Mayor of Los Angeles, which could change the city's relationship with the LA28 organizing committee. Archive photo via By Nithya Raman - https://web.archive.org/web/20230218062119/https://councildistrict4.lacity.gov/press_kit, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117307866. The woman leading the charge of local government around organizing the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games has lost...