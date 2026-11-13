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Bianca Nannucci (2026) Flips Commitment from Virginia Tech to UVA; Reclassifies to 2027-28
By Anne Lepesant,8 days ago
Italian freestyler Bianca Nannucci has decommitted from Virginia Tech and will join the UVA Cavaliers in 2027-28. Current photo via Bianca Nannucci/Instagram. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.