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Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets
By Chris Fallica,7 days ago
Season: 24-22 This game is near the tail end of a tough stretch for the Vols — Alabama, at South Carolina, Kentucky, at A&M and then hosting LSU next week. There could be a bit of an emotional letup after the huge win over Kentucky and knowing that old friend Lane Kiffin is coming to town next week. I’m still trying to figure out how A&M couldn’t score a TD last week, and how the Aggies allowed LaNorris Sellers to get out on a long run. I know Marcel Reed has been brutal vs. ranked teams and the Tennessee defensive front is real. It’s been a dismal year for A&M, but this could be a spot where the Aggies are able to salvage a little something out of the season.