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Black Women in Pain: 7 Things to Say When Doctors Aren’t Listening
By Dominique Lambright,8 days ago
You shouldn’t need the perfect words to convince a doctor that you’re in pain. But when you’re hurting, frustrated, and sitting through a short medical appointment, it can be difficult to explain everything that’s happening. You may know something isn’t right but struggle to put it into words. For Black women, there can be another concern: Will my pain actually be taken seriously?