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Las Vegas Delivers World-Class Racing, Dining and Entertainment for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026
7 days ago
LAS VEGAS – The FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX returns to the sports and entertainment capital of the world Nov. 19–21, with destination-wide entertainment, dining and fan festivities continuing through Sunday, Nov. 22. Following the race’s recent extension through 2037, Las Vegas will remain a premier stage for Formula 1® for years to come.