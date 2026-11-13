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Formula E News: GEN4 era begins with 2027 pre-season testing
By AR1 staff,8 days ago
Twelve teams will gather at the Circuito de Madrid Jarama – RACE from Nov. 16-20 for 2027 pre-season testing, opening the GEN4 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Formula E and the FIA said Friday. The competitive debut of the GEN4 will take place on Jan. 16, 2027, at the 2027 Bridgestone Mexico City E Prix, following the postponement of the 2027 Jeddah E Prix to April.