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Formula 1 News: Las Vegas, Lusail, Yas Marina: Three very different tracks close the 2026 season
By AR1 staff,8 days ago
The 2026 Formula 1 titles are already decided. Kimi Antonelli clinched the drivers’ crown in Mexico City at 20 years old, the youngest champion in the sport’s history. A week later, Mercedes took the constructors’ trophy in São Paulo, their first since 2021. Three rounds are still left, and they could hardly be more different. A freezing street circuit, a floodlit desert track, and a finale that starts in daylight and ends in the dark. Each one asks something else from the car, the tires, and the driver.