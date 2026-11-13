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NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers Aren’t Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
By Mark Easson,8 days ago
Where there’s smoke, there’s fire with Matvei Michkov, but he may not get traded this year. TSN: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere said that Matvei Michkov didn’t make a trade request, and Pierre LeBrun adds, that he doesn’t think there is any immediate plan for the Flyers, but where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Teams are calling the Flyers to check in and stay to keep in touch.