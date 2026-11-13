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College Basketball Preview, Picks, and Best Bets for November 13
By Matthew Dewoskin,7 days ago
It’s hard to believe the college basketball season is almost two weeks old. Enjoy it while it’s here because March will get here before you know it. However, before we get to March Madness, we have a banger of a Friday night slate. Power programs facing off in the non-conference slate, regional battles, and a few low-major matchups that look really good on paper. We’ve found three plays for the November 13th schedule that you’ll want to lock up before tip-off. Let’s get into it.