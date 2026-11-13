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Helmets to Hardhats Awarded Over $999,000 Grant from BlackRock Future Builders™ to Expand Skilled Trades Career Pathways for Veterans
7 days ago
Helmets to Hardhats (H2H), today announced over $999,000 in support through BlackRock Future Builders, a national philanthropic initiative funded by The BlackRock Foundation to train and support 50,000 American workers as they pursue careers in the skilled trades. BlackRock Future Builders is designed to help meet the country’s growing demand for skilled workers while expanding access to careers that can provide pathways to lasting financial security.