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Winsupply Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Strategic Metro Expansion
9 days ago
Winsupply Inc., one of the nation’s largest wholesale distributors, has named Ken Resuta as Regional Development Manager, effective Sept. 28, 2026. Resuta brings more than 35 years of wholesale distribution leadership to Winsupply as the organization continues to strategically strengthen its purpose to eliminate obstacles and provide support to help courageous, hardworking entrepreneurs succeed.