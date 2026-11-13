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Hobart Man Charged After Attempted Robbery At Gas Station
7 days ago
Craig Martin Board, 39, of Hobart, was arrested November 10,2026 after an alleged attempted robbery at Luke’s Gas Station in the 3200 block of West 37th Avenue in Hobart. The affidavit says Board first entered the store, selected a Monster Energy drink and paid for it before leaving. A short time later, he returned and approached the counter. When an employee came over to assist him, Board allegedly pulled out a pink knife, raised it and said, “I’m robbing you.”
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