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MotoGP News: Ducati targets Portimão return for Bagnaia
By AR1 staff,7 days ago
Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi has pointed to the Portuguese Grand Prix, Nov. 20-22 at Portimão, as the first target for Francesco Bagnaia’s (pictured) return after surgery on a double fracture of his right foot. Official MotoGP reports said the injury was caused when Fermin Aldeguer hit the back of Bagnaia’s Ducati on the opening lap of the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint. An official return date has not been set.