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Biometric defenses put to the test with faster AI face-swap model
By Ashok Singal,8 days ago
The best way to stop a face-swap attack may be to build a better one first. Sumsub and Constructor University‘s Bayes Group have announced ALADDIN, a generative AI model that produces realistic face swaps with 28 times fewer neural-network evaluations than a leading diffusion-based approach. They built it to attack biometric identity verification systems before criminals do. The model reaches top diffusion-level realism in a single step, and Sumsub says this cuts the time necessary for its red-team fraud simulations from days to hours.