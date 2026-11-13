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Feedzai, Socure and Tech5 name new executives across key business functions
By Abhishek Jadhav,5 days ago
Feedzai, Socure and Tech5 have announced senior leadership appointments spanning commercial operations, financial management and digital identity deployments. Feedzai has named Joost van Mook chief revenue officer, Socure has appointed Rohan Sivaram chief financial officer, and Tech5 has brought in Victoria Errea as vice president of delivery to manage international biometric identity programs.