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Gov. Braun readies state for winter weather
8 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Gov. Mike Braun prepared Hoosiers for the upcoming winter season during a press conference Thursday alongside the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The event coincided with Winter Weather Preparedness Week (Nov. 8-14), which reminds Indiana residents of the necessary precautions to take this winter.