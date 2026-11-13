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Golden Triangle Tower Patten Gray Sells for $90.8M as Denver Rents Trend Upward
By Leah Fraser,8 days ago
A 13-story apartment tower in Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood has sold for $90.8 million, according to a warranty deed filed with the city on Thursday, even as the metro's rental market sits at its softest point in 16 years. The building, called Patten Gray, sits at 370 W. 12th Ave. and spans roughly 180,000 square feet with 250 apartment units.