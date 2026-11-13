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IU Indianapolis dedicates James T. Morris Arena, honoring legacy of Indiana Civic Leader
8 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Indianapolis officially dedicated its new James T. Morris Arena on Wednesday, November 11, honoring a longtime Indiana civic leader while celebrating a major addition to the university and downtown Indianapolis. The 3,902-seat multipurpose facility, affectionately known as “The Jim,” was dedicated during a ceremony held...